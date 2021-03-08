Wolf earns second team all-conference honors

Shenandoah’s Ava Wolf was named second team all-Hawkeye 10 as the conference released its girls basketball all-conference teams Saturday, March 6.

Wolf was one of eight athletes named to the second team while Clarinda’s Jessalee Neihart was one of 12 honorable mention selections.

Wolf averaged 11.5 points and a Class 3A best 11.1 rebounds per game for the Fillies this season. She shot 49% from the field and also contributed just over one steal per contest. Shenandoah finished the season with an 11-11 record.

Neihart scored 12.4 points per game to lead the Cardinals. She also averaged 7.8 points, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game as the Cardinals finished the season at 3-18.

Creston’s Kelsey Fields and Denison’s Paige Andersen were the only unanimous first team selections. The other first team picks were Haley Rasmussen of Atlantic, Denison’s Hannah Neemann, the Glenwood trio of Madison Camden, Jenna Hopp and Elle Scarborough, along with Allie Petry of St. Albert.

Wolf was joined on the second team by Sam Dunphy of Creston, Ellie Magnuson of Denison, Glenwood’s Coryl Matheny, Ashley Hall and Macie Leinen of Harlan, Kuemper’s Cate Mayhall and Lewis Central’s McKenna Pettepier.