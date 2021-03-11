Wolf, Eveland, Rogers earn Fillies basketball team awards

The Shenandoah basketball team more than doubled their win total from the previous season and have just about everybody coming back next year.
The Fillies finished with an 11-11 overall record and stayed positive throughout the season despite some injury and COVID-related issues.
Shenandoah team capped their season with their annual banquet Tuesday, March 9. Only players and coaches were allowed to attend because of COVID protocols.
Ava Wolf was named the team’s Most Valuable Player. Wolf also earned several awards for her play this season from outside the team. She led the Fillies in scoring and led Class 3A with 11.1 rebounds per game. She tied the school record for rebounds in a game with 20 in a win over Fremont-Mills.
Allie Eveland and Caroline Rogers also took home team awards from the banquet. Eveland was named the Most Improved Player and Rogers the Outstanding Defensive Player.
Sidda Rodewald was one of two seniors on the team and the only one that played significant minutes. She made six 3-pointers in the regional tournament win over Clarinda, a mark that has only been beaten twice in school history.
The Hawkeye 10 Conference ended up with four ranked teams at the end of season and while the Fillies lost a number of games by big margins, Weinrich said the girls always came back strong and he expects they’ll come back even stronger next season.
“We lettered 12 girls this year and have 10 coming back,” Weinrich said. “We’ll need to shoot better and have fewer turnovers (next season). Both of those will happen with more confidence.”
Next year, Weinrich will have a group of six seniors and four sophomores who were all big contributors this season who will be looking for even more success.