Wolf, Eveland, Rogers earn Fillies basketball team awards

The Shenandoah basketball team more than doubled their win total from the previous season and have just about everybody coming back next year.

The Fillies finished with an 11-11 overall record and stayed positive throughout the season despite some injury and COVID-related issues.

Shenandoah team capped their season with their annual banquet Tuesday, March 9. Only players and coaches were allowed to attend because of COVID protocols.

Ava Wolf was named the team’s Most Valuable Player. Wolf also earned several awards for her play this season from outside the team. She led the Fillies in scoring and led Class 3A with 11.1 rebounds per game. She tied the school record for rebounds in a game with 20 in a win over Fremont-Mills.

Allie Eveland and Caroline Rogers also took home team awards from the banquet. Eveland was named the Most Improved Player and Rogers the Outstanding Defensive Player.

Sidda Rodewald was one of two seniors on the team and the only one that played significant minutes. She made six 3-pointers in the regional tournament win over Clarinda, a mark that has only been beaten twice in school history.