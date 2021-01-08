Wolf matches school record, leads Fillies to overtime win

SHENANDOAH - Ava Wolf made a layup at the fourth quarter buzzer to force overtime and then the Shenandoah Fillies didn’t give up a single point in the extra session in a 51-46 win over Fremont-Mills Thursday, Jan. 7.
Wolf finished with 21 points and tied a school record with 20 rebounds and the Fillies didn’t allow the Knights to score at all for the final 7 minutes, 15 seconds of the contest.
Fremont-Mills’ Kaelynn Driskell scored with 3:15 left in the fourth quarter to give the Knights a 46-38 lead. Sidda Rodewald drained a 3-pointer the next time down the floor for the Fillies, but the deficit stayed at five until the final moments.
Reese Spiegel hit a corner triple with 22 seconds left to bring Shenandoah within two and the Fillies quickly fouled. Fremont-Mills freshman Izzy Weldon, who led the Knights in scoring for the game, missed the front end of a 1-and-1 at the line and Shenandoah had its chance.
The ball was knocked out of bounds by the Knights with seven seconds left and again with 1.7 seconds left giving Shenandoah the ball in the corner. Wolf cut to the basket, was given the ball and made the layup at the buzzer to force the extra period.
“Sidda made a big (3-pointer),” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said, “and we keep begging Reese (Spiegel) to keep shooting because they are going to go in. Jenna Burdorf has been really good in practice and she drove in and was able to kick it out to Reese for her (3-pointer). We ran a play from an unorthodox position and they kind of fell asleep and we scored.”
Nobody scored for nearly two minutes in overtime before Wolf made two free throws. Rodewald added two free throws with 1:10 to go to make it a two possession game and a free throw from Brooklen Black accounted for the final margin.
“A lot of the time when you’re the team down and you get it into overtime you have already won,” Weinrich said. “I thought if we could not give them anything in overtime and we could get a little bit and win. Give the kids credit. They could have given up a couple different times. We didn’t play well, made a lot of mistakes and weren’t well prepared, but they found a way.”
Weinrich said the goal most of the night was to take Weldon away and they finally did a good job of that late.
“(Weldon) is really good,” Weinrich said, “especially off the dribble. We kept getting beat and our help was late. I just emphasized to make them beat us some other way. She kicked it out for some open 3-pointers and they missed them. We were fortunate there.”
Kaelynn Driskell scored Fremont-Mills’ first seven points of the second half, which gave the Knights a four point edge, and the Knights led the rest of the way until Wolf’s layup to force overtime. Driskell’s second basket of the third period started a 10-0 run to give the Knights a nine point lead.
A Rodewald triple and a basket from Black brought the Fillies to within four with 5:36 to play in the fourth quarter, but Weldon and Driskell scored on layups over the next minute to quickly get the lead back to eight.
The Fillies scored the first seven points of the second quarter to lead by nine at 21-12, but the Knights used a full court defense to frustrate the Fillies all night and get back in the game, pulling to within one at halftime.
After a very good first half of the season, Wolf picked up right where she left off in Shenandoah’s first game of 2021, despite limited practice time.
“Ava played hard,” Weinrich said. “None of our kids have practiced a lot, so I was worried about conditioning, but she was strong. She looks good this year and was ready to go.”
Rodewald also reached double figures with 10 points while Black filled up the stat sheet with five points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks.
Spiegel and Keelee Razee also scored five points. Spiegel added three rebounds. Maddie Silvestre scored three points and Allie Eveland chipped in two with three rebounds.
The Fillies improved to 5-3 with the win and Weinrich said it comes down to the fundamentals for his team to have continued success going forward.
“We just need to be more fundamentally sound,” Weinrich said. “You can practice all you want, but when the lights come on we need to be able to do it. Our kids can, and it’s my fault for not getting them to perform like they can. We’ll keep doing what we do in practice. If we do the little things right, we can play with a lot of teams, but if you give other teams points and turn the ball over, what almost happened (Thursday) can happen too.”