Wolf matches school record, leads Fillies to overtime win

The Fillies scored the first seven points of the second quarter to lead by nine at 21-12, but the Knights used a full court defense to frustrate the Fillies all night and get back in the game, pulling to within one at halftime.

After a very good first half of the season, Wolf picked up right where she left off in Shenandoah’s first game of 2021, despite limited practice time.

“Ava played hard,” Weinrich said. “None of our kids have practiced a lot, so I was worried about conditioning, but she was strong. She looks good this year and was ready to go.”

Rodewald also reached double figures with 10 points while Black filled up the stat sheet with five points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks.

Spiegel and Keelee Razee also scored five points. Spiegel added three rebounds. Maddie Silvestre scored three points and Allie Eveland chipped in two with three rebounds.

The Fillies improved to 5-3 with the win and Weinrich said it comes down to the fundamentals for his team to have continued success going forward.