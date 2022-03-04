Wolf named first team Hawkeye 10

Shenandoah senior Ava Wolf’s Fillies basketball career ends as a first team all-Hawkeye 10 Conference selection.

The Hawkeye 10 Conference released its all-conference girls basketball teams Thursday, March 3, with Wolf one of eight athletes named to the first team.

Wolf led the Fillies in scoring and rebounding with 9.2 points and 10 rebounds per contest as Shenandoah finished the season with a 10-12 record. Wolf was a second team pick last season.

Freshman Lynnae Green was also named to the team as an honorable mention selection. Green averaged 5.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest for the Fillies.

The full teams are below.

First Team (*notes unanimous selection): *Madison Camden, Glenwood. *Jenna Hopp, Glenwood. *Doryn Paup, Creston. Reagen Wicks, Harlan. Lucy Scott, Lewis Central. Claire Schmitz, Harlan. Catherine Mayhall, Kuemper. Ava Wolf, Shenandoah.

Second Team: Brianna Fields, Creston. Kira Langenfeld, Denison. Jada Jensen, Atlantic. Missy Evezic, St. Albert. Abby Hughes, Glenwood. Patyn Harter, Atlantic. Pearl Reisz, St. Albert. Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood.

Honorable Mention: Merced Ramirez, Red Oak. Chloe Strait, Clarinda. Amelia Hesse, Clarinda. Morgan Driskell, Creston. Kiana Schulz, Denison. Hannah Sonderman, Harlan. Brooke Larsen, Lewis Central. Gracie Hays, Lewis Central. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah. Ella Klusman, St. Albert. Kennedy Jones, Glenwood. Frannie Glynn, Kuemper.

The final conference standings are below

Glenwood 10-0

Harlan 8-2

Lewis Central 8-2

St. Albert 7-3

Denison 6-4

Creston 5-5

Atlantic 4-6

Kuemper 3-7

Shenandoah 3-7

Clarinda 1-9

Red Oak 0-10