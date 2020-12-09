Wolf nearly unstoppable as Fillies down Red Oak

The Fillies put it away on their next offensive possession when Razee got behind the Tiger defense and scored. Brooklen Black added two free throws to extend the lead back to nine.

“Sidda made a couple big 3-pointers to push the lead up,” Weinrich said. “We just had to realize that we’re winning and not force it (down the stretch). A two, three, four-minute possession is okay and eventually they’ll have to do something crazy to force something. We’re a little inexperienced there and haven’t been up by that many a whole lot of times, but a big play with Keelee put it away.”

The Fillies improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and Weinrich said it was good to beat a big rival.

“They are a school 20 minutes away and we have a long history,” Weinrich said, “but there are a lot of new faces on both teams, so it’s kind of a start of a new rivalry. It was a close game and a good Hawkeye 10 win.”

Razee added seven points and five rebounds and Rodewald’s two third quarter triples gave her six points to go with three boards. Weinrich said the plays those two made down the stretch were big and plays like that will be huge for the team’s success going forward.