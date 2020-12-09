Wolf nearly unstoppable as Fillies down Red Oak

SHENANDOAH – Ava Wolf was nearly unstoppable and her teammates came up with some big plays in the second half as Shenandoah girls basketball earned a 40-33 win over Red Oak Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Wolf scored 22 points on 11 of 16 shooting and pulled down 18 rebounds, seven on offense, in guiding the Fillies to the victory.
“Ava did a tremendous job on the glass,” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said. “She had a lot of points off of offensive rebounds. She played well.”
The Fillies started well with all eight first quarter points coming from Wolf to lead 8-2 after the first quarter. Wolf went to the bench in the opening minute of the second quarter after committing her second foul and the early run continued with Reese Spiegel and Keelee Razee scoring a basket each to extend the lead to 12-2.
The lead grew to as many as 13 in the second quarter and was 21-11 at halftime.
The Fillies looked like they were going to pull away in the third quarter when Sidda Rodewald hit a pair of 3-pointers and the lead grew to as high as 15 early in the final period.
Red Oak extended its defense, pushed the tempo and worked its way back into the contest, led by Lexi Johnson, who went on a personal 7-0 run to bring Red Oak within 36-29 with 1:38 remaining. Shenandoah missed the front end of a 1-and-1 twice and then Payten Bass scored to bring the Tigers within five with 44 seconds showing on the clock.
The Fillies put it away on their next offensive possession when Razee got behind the Tiger defense and scored. Brooklen Black added two free throws to extend the lead back to nine.
“Sidda made a couple big 3-pointers to push the lead up,” Weinrich said. “We just had to realize that we’re winning and not force it (down the stretch). A two, three, four-minute possession is okay and eventually they’ll have to do something crazy to force something. We’re a little inexperienced there and haven’t been up by that many a whole lot of times, but a big play with Keelee put it away.”
The Fillies improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and Weinrich said it was good to beat a big rival.
“They are a school 20 minutes away and we have a long history,” Weinrich said, “but there are a lot of new faces on both teams, so it’s kind of a start of a new rivalry. It was a close game and a good Hawkeye 10 win.”
Razee added seven points and five rebounds and Rodewald’s two third quarter triples gave her six points to go with three boards. Weinrich said the plays those two made down the stretch were big and plays like that will be huge for the team’s success going forward.
“We’ll have to hit some outside shots because teams are going to start packing it in,” Weinrich said. “We have kids that can shoot the ball. We just need a little confidence and need to be ready. Sidda’s 3-pointers were good. There were some good passes, the offense had good flow and they were good shots. I’m happy for her.”
Black scored three points and accumulated six rebounds and three assists. Spiegel added two points to go with three rebounds. Allie Eveland didn’t score, but secured five rebounds.
Red Oak fell to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
Shenandoah’s other big rival in Clarinda looms next. That game is scheduled for Saturday in Clarinda.
