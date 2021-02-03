Wolf scores 20 in Fillies win over Thomas Jefferson

Ava Wolf scored 20 points and secured 11 rebounds in leading Shenandoah to a 41-35 home win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Monday, Feb. 1.

Wolf made half of her 14 field goal attempts and half of her 12 free throw attempts and added three steals to help the Fillies to end a four game losing streak and improve to 9-8 on the season.

The Fillies trailed 16-13 at halftime, but doubled their first half offensive output in the third quarter, leading 26-19 after three periods.

Sidda Rodewald returned to the lineup and scored eight points, including Shenandoah’s only two made 3-point attempts.

Keelee Razee scored four points and grabbed six rebounds for Shenandoah while Allie Eveland and Brooklen Black put in three points each. Black added six assists and five rebounds while Eveland pulled down three boards.

Caroline Rogers scored two points and Macey Finlay had one for Shenandoah. Jenna Burdorf secured five rebounds.

The Fillies attempted 35 free throws, compared to just 14 for Thomas Jefferson.

Taryn Gant led the Yellow Jackets with 14 points as they fell to 0-16 with the loss.

The Fillies have two more home games to finish the week, Thursday against East Atchison and Friday against Kuemper Catholic.