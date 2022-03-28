Wolf signs with Central basketball

SHENANDOAH – A three year starter for Shenandoah girls basketball who accumulated more than 700 points and 600 rebounds during her career will continue to play the sport in college.

Ava Wolf signed with Central basketball Friday, March 25, at Shenandoah High School.

Wolf said she had several schools reach out to her after her junior season when she led the Fillies with 242 points and 234 rebounds and she gradually narrowed her decision down from there and the Pella school ended up winning out.

“After my AAU season Central was in my top three,” Wolf said, “and then it hit me that Central is the school for me. I love the coaching and academic programs so I think it’s going to be the best fit for me progressing as a player and academically.”

The last few weeks before signing were some nervous ones for Wolf as Central head coach Joe Steinkamp resigned earlier this month after five years leading the program to take over the men’s basketball head coaching position at Central.

“I was definitely a little nervous,” Wolf said after learning of Steinkamp’s resignation, “until assistant coach Kayla (Engelhard) reached out to me and told me they still want me to be part of the team. That was refreshing and made me feel like I could breathe again. I would love to play for them and it was nice to know I’m still welcome.”

Wolf said she gets workouts from Central and has been in the gym a lot, getting up shots as she continues to improve playing the sport.

“I knew I didn’t want to stop (playing basketball) after my high school season,” Wolf said. “I love the sport and definitely know that’s what I want to do.”

The Fillies won 40 games in Wolf’s four seasons in the program and she said it’s been a good run.

“I have had a lot of fun times with my teammates,” Wolf said. “They are like my family and outside of basketball we do a lot of things together too. It’s nice to have a tight bond with the girls.”

Wolf plans on majoring in business and entrepreneurship at Central and hopes to own her own real estate business after school.