Wolf's big night not quite enough for Fillies

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies had their best offensive output of the season, but gave up the second most points they had all season in a 65-58 loss to Kuemper Catholic Friday, Feb. 5.

The loss dropped the Fillies to 10-9 overall and 3-6 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Kuemper shot out of the gates scoring the game’s first eight points in 2 minutes, 7 seconds. Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich burned a timeout and his team responded quickly, tying the game by the end of the opening quarter.

The Fillies led by as many as seven when Brooklen Black hit two free throws with 2:33 left in the first half, but Kuemper would answer with the final 12 points of the half, and 17 straight spanning into the third quarter, to lead by 10.

The Fillies pulled back to within five on a Caroline Rogers triple with 3:07 left in the third quarter, but the Knights responded with a Brooklyn Gifford triple and pushed the lead up to 11 in the first minute of the fourth quarter.

The Fillies again responded and closed to within three at 57-54 on a basket by Ava Wolf with 1:30 remaining. Kuemper missed a quick triple for the second straight possession on their next trip, but Kyndal Hilgenberg grabbed the weak side rebound and scored.