Wolf's double-double leads Fillies in loss to Harlan

Ava Wolf had a strong second half and finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Fillies.

“Ava played well,” Weinrich said. “She was super aggressive and the kids threw her some nice passes. Keelee (Razee) had a couple good looks to her post to post and Reese (Spiegel) threw a couple good passes.”

Rodewald and Brooklen Black added six points each for the Fillies with Black controlling three rebounds.

Allie Eveland ended with five points and six rebounds. Kassidy Stephens added four points while Spiegel, Macey Finlay and Jenna Burdorf all put in two points.

Stephens, Finlay and Burdorf are part of a freshman class that saw some significant time in the second half.

“They are talented,” Weinrich said. “We only have 16 girls in the program and building depth is a good thing. We don’t want to do it at the expense of the older kids, but they fight hard in practice and are earning their time. Hopefully they can all grow together.”

The Fillies fell to 1-2 on the season ahead of rivalry games with Red Oak Tuesday

and Clarinda Saturday. Weinrich said the team is making progress.

“Consistency is the key to everything,” Weinrich said. “We’ll continue to grind and hopefully become more consistent. I like where we’re going, it’s just going to take us a little bit to get there.”