Wolf's double-double leads Fillies in loss to Harlan

SHENANDOAH - A talented, experienced Harlan girls basketball team showed off its state ranking in a 71-40 win at Shenandoah Friday, Dec. 4 in Hawkeye 10 Conference play.
Nine Cyclones scored, three reached double figures, and the length of Class 4A number 11 Harlan’s defense forced 27 turnovers as Shenandoah fell to 1-2 on the season.
The Fillies stayed close most of the first quarter, using a Sidda Rodewald triple, an Allie Eveland bucket and a free throw by Rodewald to trim a 7-0 Harlan lead to 9-6 with 1:19 to play in the opening quarter. Maci Schmitz and Jocelyn Cheek drained consecutive triples to end the quarter, however, starting a 10-0 Harlan spurt.
The lead grew to 18 by halftime, but Fillies head coach Jon Weinrich felt his team showed well in the first half.
“Our kids were fighting and did a lot of good things,” Weinrich said, “but when we did something bad they took advantage and that’s what good teams do. It was a good learning experience. Our effort and energy were there all night. We just have to clean up some things.”
Harlan extended the lead to as many as 32 in the third quarter, but the Fillies continued to fight and never let the Cyclones activate the continuous clock timing rules that begin with a 35-point advantage.
Claire Schmitz led the Cyclones with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Ava Wolf had a strong second half and finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Fillies.
“Ava played well,” Weinrich said. “She was super aggressive and the kids threw her some nice passes. Keelee (Razee) had a couple good looks to her post to post and Reese (Spiegel) threw a couple good passes.”
Rodewald and Brooklen Black added six points each for the Fillies with Black controlling three rebounds.
Allie Eveland ended with five points and six rebounds. Kassidy Stephens added four points while Spiegel, Macey Finlay and Jenna Burdorf all put in two points.
Stephens, Finlay and Burdorf are part of a freshman class that saw some significant time in the second half.
“They are talented,” Weinrich said. “We only have 16 girls in the program and building depth is a good thing. We don’t want to do it at the expense of the older kids, but they fight hard in practice and are earning their time. Hopefully they can all grow together.”
The Fillies fell to 1-2 on the season ahead of rivalry games with Red Oak Tuesday
and Clarinda Saturday. Weinrich said the team is making progress.
“Consistency is the key to everything,” Weinrich said. “We’ll continue to grind and hopefully become more consistent. I like where we’re going, it’s just going to take us a little bit to get there.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!