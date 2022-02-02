 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wolf's double-double leads Fillies to road win

Keelee Razee, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Keelee Razee looks for a path to the basket against Denison's defense Friday, Jan. 28.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Ava Wolf’s big game led the Shenandoah girls basketball team to a 53-46 win at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Monday, Jan. 31.

Wolf scored 20 points and secured 18 rebounds as the Fillies evened their season record at 10-10.

Shenandoah trailed the Yellow Jackets, who were looking for just their second win of the season, 32-30 at halftime. Shenandoah’s defense in the third quarter turned the game in the Fillies’ favor as they outscored Thomas Jefferson 12-4 in that period for a six point lead.

Wolf also had three steals on the night.

Brooklen Black added nine points, four rebounds and three steals for Shenandoah. Lynnae Green chipped in six points and four rebounds.

Reese Spiegel and Caroline Rogers scored five points each with Rogers pulling down seven rebounds and Spiegel finishing with three steals. Kassidy Stephens added four points, three steals and three rebounds. Chloe Denton and Allie Eveland added two points each with Eveland finishing with three rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets fell to 1-17 on the season.

Next for Shenandoah is the regular season finale Friday at Kuemper.

