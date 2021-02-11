Wolverines beat Cowboys at buzzer to take Corner title

East Mills’ Zach Thornburg’s layup at the overtime buzzer gave the Wolverines a 56-55 win over Sidney and a Corner Conference regular season title Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The Cowboys would have likely shared the conference title with the Wolverines with the win, but East Mills prevailed for the second time in three tries against the Cowboys this year. The two teams meet again Monday at East Mills in a first-round district tournament game.
Sidney trailed 13-9 after the first quarter and 29-27 at halftime. The Cowboys had a nice third quarter to lead 44-40 after three, but the Wolverines rallied to send the game to the extra period and won it there.
Mason Crouse led the Wolverines with 26 points, 20 of them came in the first half. Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said turnovers and offensive rebounds led East Mills back in the final moments.
Garett Phillips led the Cowboys with 20 points and Cole Jorgenson put in 16.
Conner Behrends scored eight points for the Cowboys while Leighton Whipple and Matthew Benedict put in four each. Kyle Beam added three points.
“We played our hearts out,” Larsen said. “You can’t fault our effort. We made some silly mistakes at the end, which you can’t do against a good team like East Mills. We had a chance to shut the door but didn’t do it.”
Sidney fell to 13-5 overall and 9-2 in the conference. They visit Clarinda Academy Wednesday before hosting Falls City Sacred Heart Friday to wrap up the regular season.
Girls Game
Avery Dowling and Chay Ward combined to make eight 3-pointers as the Sidney Cowgirls rolled past East Mills 54-24 Tuesday, Feb. 9.
A night after a cold shooting performance outside during a win over Griswold, the Cowgirls made 11 of their 21 3-point tries in earning the win and wrapping up the regular season with an 11-8 record, 7-3 in the Corner Conference.
The Cowgirls took control of the game early, leading 13-4 after the first quarter. They built on the lead much of the evening, enjoying leads of 23-10 at halftime and 43-17 after three periods.
Dowling led the Cowgirls with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists while Ward put in 14 points to go with three rebounds and three assists.
McKet Maher hit a pair of outside shots to score six points. She also collected three rebounds.
Harley Spurlock, Alexis Massey and Makenna Laumann all scored four points for the Cowgirls. Spurlock collected four rebounds and stole the ball three times. Massey finished with four steals.
Camryn Holecek scored three points, Sheridyn Oswald scored two and Kaden Payne had one to wrap up Sidney’s scoring effort.