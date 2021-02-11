Wolverines beat Cowboys at buzzer to take Corner title

East Mills’ Zach Thornburg’s layup at the overtime buzzer gave the Wolverines a 56-55 win over Sidney and a Corner Conference regular season title Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The Cowboys would have likely shared the conference title with the Wolverines with the win, but East Mills prevailed for the second time in three tries against the Cowboys this year. The two teams meet again Monday at East Mills in a first-round district tournament game.

Sidney trailed 13-9 after the first quarter and 29-27 at halftime. The Cowboys had a nice third quarter to lead 44-40 after three, but the Wolverines rallied to send the game to the extra period and won it there.

Mason Crouse led the Wolverines with 26 points, 20 of them came in the first half. Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said turnovers and offensive rebounds led East Mills back in the final moments.

Garett Phillips led the Cowboys with 20 points and Cole Jorgenson put in 16.

Conner Behrends scored eight points for the Cowboys while Leighton Whipple and Matthew Benedict put in four each. Kyle Beam added three points.