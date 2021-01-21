Wolverines edge Cowgirls for spot in Corner Tourney title game

The Sidney Cowgirls couldn’t hold a fourth quarter lead and lost 47-44 to East Mills Wednesday, Jan. 20 in the final pool play game in Pool B game of the Corner Conference Tournament.

The result puts the Wolverines into the final against Stanton while the Cowgirls will play Fremont-Mills in the consolation game. Both games are Friday at Fremont-Mills High School.

Outside shooting gave the Cowgirls a four point lead with less than four minutes left in the game, but Sidney only scored two points the remainder of the contest as the Wolverines took the lead at the free throw line and iced it there as well.

The Cowgirls fell to 7-6 and have now lost twice to East Mills in less than two weeks by a combined six points.

Chay Ward and Avery Dowling scored 14 points each to lead Sidney, but needed a combined 31 field goal attempts to get there. Both finished with four rebounds while Ward ended with three steals and Dowling three assists.

Kaden Payne chipped in eight points, six rebounds and four steals for the Cowgirls while Emily Hutt put in six points to go with four assists and three rebounds. Harley Spurlock scored two points and Makenna Laumann pulled down three rebounds.

Emily Williams led three Wolverines in double figures with 16 points.