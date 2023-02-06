The Essex basketball teams were swept by East Mills Friday, Feb. 3, in the final home games of the season.

The Trojanettes didn’t score in the first quarter in a 60-22 loss, while the Trojan boys lost 81-39 after hanging close through one quarter.

The Essex boys trailed just 19-11 after one quarter against the Corner Conference’s top team, but the Wolverines pulled away from there. The East Mills lead was 40-19 at halftime and 65-31 after three quarters.

Braden West and Mason Crouse combined to score 49 points to lead East Mills to its 18th win of the season.

Tony Racine led Essex’s attack with 18 points and six rebounds. Qwintyn Vanatta added nine points and four rebounds for Essex and Kaden Peeler contributed eight points, four assists and four rebounds.

Jacob Robinette scored the other four Essex points. Caden Robinette recorded three rebounds and Kaden Buick finished with three assists as the Trojans fell to 4-16 on the season.

After trailing 13-0 after one quarter, the Trojanettes were down 30-8 at halftime and 48-15 after three quarters.

Brooke Burns led the Trojanettes with nine points, while Cindy Swain contributed five points, four rebounds and three steals.

Brianne Johnson and Alex King scored three points each, with Johnson recording eight rebounds. Addy Resh put up two points and secured four rebounds. Kylie Valdez and Mariska Kirchert finished with three rebounds each.

The Essex girls fell to 3-16 on the season with the loss.

Both Essex teams wrap up the regular season Tuesday at Griswold.