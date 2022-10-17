Wolverines roll over Stanton/Essex

The Stanton/Essex Vikings ended the regular season with a 69-8 home loss to East Mills Friday, Oct. 14.

While the Wolverines celebrated a win and a berth in the Class 8-Player playoffs, the Vikings saw their regular season end with a 4-4 record.

East Mills scored six rushing touchdowns — three by Ryan Stortenbecker — one passing touchdown and three defensive touchdowns in handing the Vikings their second straight loss and eliminating them from postseason contention.

Dylan Reynolds scored the only Viking touchdown, running the ball into the end zone from two yards out.

Gavin Ford rushed for 66 yards on 16 carries, while Joshua Martin added 28 yards on the ground. Martin, Ford and Nolan Grebin combined to complete 15 of 30 passes for 148 yards and three interceptions, with Kywin Tibben catching five passes for 47 yards. Martin added four receptions for 62 yards.

Jonan Wookey led the Viking defense with 6.5 tackles, while Martin added five. Ford accumulated four tackles and Tibben finished with 3.5.