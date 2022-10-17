 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wolverines roll over Stanton/Essex

  • 0
Stanton/Essex football

The Stanton/Essex football team descends the hill from the school to the field prior to the Vikings' home opening win over East Union Friday, Sept. 9.

 Photo courtesy Charm Carpenter/Red Oak Express

The Stanton/Essex Vikings ended the regular season with a 69-8 home loss to East Mills Friday, Oct. 14.

While the Wolverines celebrated a win and a berth in the Class 8-Player playoffs, the Vikings saw their regular season end with a 4-4 record.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

East Mills scored six rushing touchdowns — three by Ryan Stortenbecker — one passing touchdown and three defensive touchdowns in handing the Vikings their second straight loss and eliminating them from postseason contention.

Dylan Reynolds scored the only Viking touchdown, running the ball into the end zone from two yards out.

Gavin Ford rushed for 66 yards on 16 carries, while Joshua Martin added 28 yards on the ground. Martin, Ford and Nolan Grebin combined to complete 15 of 30 passes for 148 yards and three interceptions, with Kywin Tibben catching five passes for 47 yards. Martin added four receptions for 62 yards.

People are also reading…

Jonan Wookey led the Viking defense with 6.5 tackles, while Martin added five. Ford accumulated four tackles and Tibben finished with 3.5.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shenandoah adds girls wrestling

Shenandoah adds girls wrestling

The Shenandoah school board officially added girls wrestling as an athletic team for the 2022-2023 season during its regular meeting Monday, Oct. 10.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bruce Sutter, MLB Hall of Famer, dead at 69

Recommended for you