Work continues on Shenandoah's RRR plan

SHENANDOAH – Progress continues to be made on the Shenandoah School District’s Reach, Revamp and Reconnect plan.

Shenandoah High School Principal Andrew Christensen initially presented the plan to the school board in October and while many processes of the plan are still being put in place, Christensen shared a status update on the plan with local media Thursday, Jan. 19.

In an interview with the Southwest Iowa Herald Friday, Jan. 20, Christensen — who is in his first year as the principal in at Shenandoah — said putting this together was something that had been in the works since his first day on campus.

“I learned from a mentor of mine that right away when you go into (a new position),” Christensen said, “it’s time to evaluate and see what I can help influence immediately for a short-term impact and what are the long-term steps to have success.”

Christensen has put a similar plan in place at multiple districts as a coach and activities director. He was most recently at Fort Calhoun, Nebraska as the activities director/assistant principal and said a lot of what he and the administrative team at Shenandoah are implementing is things he saw work at Fort Calhoun.

“We did some really good things and moved forward in a positive light,” Christensen said. “When I started here I sat back and watched and learned from that setting, and then I started to pencil (the plan) in. I presented it to (Superintendent) Dr. (Kerri) Nelson and said here is where I would like to go, here is where we have needs in our community and district and these are ways we can improve all of our activities.”

Christensen said it’s coming together quickly, but there is still a long ways to go. One of the things already in place is the creation of a Shenandoah Schools Youth Sports Director. Aaron Burdorf, who is the district’s K-8 principal, will step into that role to oversee the youth programs currently run by the school.

“Aaron has experience and expertise in that area,” Christensen said. “We have met as an administrative staff, talking about some of those youth sports and how to align our communication and registration processes and making sure it’s open and equitable for all of our kids to be participants.”

Christensen has three young kids himself and he said trying to get them involved this summer when he and his family moved to town was difficult. Bringing Burdorf in to streamline the school’s youth sports makes sense because of his experience with youth sports and the fact that he is seeing those kids every day in the district’s K-8 building.

“(Aaron) has a better understanding of those kids and what their needs are,” Christensen said. “We want to help align and improve the process and improve the communication so it’s a better product for our kids and their parents.”

Christensen emphasized that success starts with the youth programs and once you can get all of them working together, when those kids get to the high school, they’ll know exactly what to expect and how to perform at the level they are expected to.”

The success of this plan also has a lot to do with the high school coaches working together, not just with each other at the high school level, but also with the youth coaches working in their same sport. Shenandoah Activities Director and Assistant Principal Jon Weinrich has set up monthly meetings with the high school coaches with the emphasis on getting everyone on the same page working toward the same goals.

“We all know participation needs to increase here,” Christensen said, “so how can we help support one another and work together to get more people participating. None of this works without great communication and the perspective and voice of our coaches. They are the ones putting in the crazy hours and the work behind the scenes to improve their programs.”

Christensen emphasized each athletic program be built around the district’s strength and conditioning program. The Shenandoah School Board and Dr. Nelson recently approve a proposal of over $36,000 for updated and new equipment in the high school weight room. Christensen adds it’s not just about the weights, but new training equipment that is used in the gym, and strength coach Ty Ratliff has done a great job incorporating that equipment into his program.

Christensen admits having a plan like this is great, but it’s nothing without the work done to put it in place and then the follow through by acting on the plan. He said through all of that, there must be participation and buy-in from the students.

“Whenever you roll something like this out, you have to have communication with (the students),” Christensen said, “that there are extremely high expectations. But at some point they have to see some kind of result and improvement. Something that says I’m coming back and a reason for it. Our job is to build the plan and follow through with it, communicating with and working with the kids every day.”

There is a lot of work still to be done on this plan and much of it he said isn’t yet shareable. He plans on providing regular updates, so the community can see what this is going to look like. He expects the plan to be fully in place this summer, but stresses steps of this plan are already ongoing.

One of the next steps is community input. He said there will be two different informational presentations that will take place after the winter sports season concludes. One will be with parents of kids currently in activities, giving them a voice to what’s going on and sharing with them what this is going to look like. Another presentation will be with community members that don’t have kids in school anymore and community businesses and how they can all support each other to help the community’s kids and programs have success.

Christensen said this process may take some time to achieve the anticipated results, but the end goal at the high school level is to have competitive balance, in all activities, across the board.

“We don’t want highs and lows, but we want sustained success in any activity or athletic event we’re competing in,” Christensen said. “With this process in place, we want the kids at a very young age to understand what the expectations are and how we move forward.”

He also said an end goal is to build a culture that takes pride in the school’s activities.

“We want to have a product where we’re proud to say we’re from Shenandoah,” Christensen said. “Athletics is being part of a team and being a part of something bigger than yourself. We want these events to be what people want to come to. We want the parents to be proud of what’s going on and to build a positive culture that people are proud of what we do, how we do it and why we do it. Simply we want to be proud to be part of Shenandoah.”