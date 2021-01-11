York shines in Trojanette loss to Griswold

ESSEX – The Essex Trojanettes wasted an early eight point lead and a strong double-double from Sami York in a 57-42 loss to Griswold Friday, Jan. 8.

With both teams searching for their first Corner Conference win, it was Essex that came out strong with Brianne Johnson and Riley Jensen scoring inside during the game’s opening minute. York scored the next six Essex points and Jensen added a free throw for an 11-3 Trojanette advantage with 3:28 to go in the opening period.

Griswold scored the last six points of the opening quarter, however, and took its first lead at 15-13 at the 5:26 mark of the second period. The Tiger advantage grew to six, but a York layup and a Jensen free throw brought Essex within 25-22 at halftime.

The Trojanettes were playing without starters Elise Dailey, because of injury, and Desi Glasgo, because of illness, and the Tigers used an 8-0 third quarter run to push the lead to double digits.

Essex cut the lead to eight a couple different times late, but could never threaten the Tigers down the stretch.

“We missed a lot of inside shots,” Essex head coach Allen Stuart said, “point blank, under the goal. Life is rough when you can’t shoot.”