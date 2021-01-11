York shines in Trojanette loss to Griswold

ESSEX – The Essex Trojanettes wasted an early eight point lead and a strong double-double from Sami York in a 57-42 loss to Griswold Friday, Jan. 8.
With both teams searching for their first Corner Conference win, it was Essex that came out strong with Brianne Johnson and Riley Jensen scoring inside during the game’s opening minute. York scored the next six Essex points and Jensen added a free throw for an 11-3 Trojanette advantage with 3:28 to go in the opening period.
Griswold scored the last six points of the opening quarter, however, and took its first lead at 15-13 at the 5:26 mark of the second period. The Tiger advantage grew to six, but a York layup and a Jensen free throw brought Essex within 25-22 at halftime.
The Trojanettes were playing without starters Elise Dailey, because of injury, and Desi Glasgo, because of illness, and the Tigers used an 8-0 third quarter run to push the lead to double digits.
Essex cut the lead to eight a couple different times late, but could never threaten the Tigers down the stretch.
“We missed a lot of inside shots,” Essex head coach Allen Stuart said, “point blank, under the goal. Life is rough when you can’t shoot.”
The Trojanettes made just 27% of their field goals for the game, and that includes York’s 7-for-14 effort. She scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Trojanettes, who fell to 2-5 overall and 0-4 in the Corner Conference.
Essex also made just 8 of its 27 free throw attempts as Griswold’s aggressive defense gave the Trojanettes several opportunities at the line. Stuart said missed shots and turnovers hurt his team.
“We couldn’t handle their pressure,” Stuart said. “When you fall down by four or five points, they would revert back to previous performances and it isn’t a four or five point deficit long, then it’s seven or eight, and then it’s 12 to 14. We had a tendency to revert back to our previous performances.”
Jensen scored eight points and pulled down nine rebounds for Essex. She added three assists. Johnson and Olivia Baker added six points each. Baker secured eight rebounds and Johnson finished with seven rebounds and three steals.
Emma Barrett finished with five points, 10 steals and six rebounds. Brooke Burns had the other two Trojanette points.
McKenna Wiechman’s 21 points led the Tigers, who improved to 3-7 overall and 1-4 in the conference.
Essex is home to play Diagonal Monday before the second half of the conference season starts with a trip to Fremont-Mills Tuesday.