Young, improved Fillies look back on volleyball season

Macey Finlay, Lynnae Green and Kate Lantz took home varsity team honors from the Shenandoah volleyball annual banquet, hosted by the Shenandoah Elks Club and sponsored by First National Bank Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Lantz was named Miss Offense, Finlay Miss Defense and Green Most Improved for a Fillies team that won 13 matches this season, a nine win improvement from the 2020 season.

Lantz put away 133 kills for the Fillies this season and hit .146. She also contributed 22 blocks. Finlay led the defense with 231 digs, an average of nearly three per set. Green finished with 91 kills, a team best 47 blocks and 73 digs.

This season’s Shenandoah team was quite young. There were 10 athletes who played at least 85% of the team’s sets this season and seven of them were either freshmen or sophomores.

The Fillies started out the season strong, beating Denison in four sets in their season opener to earn a Hawkeye 10 Conference win, something they didn’t achieve last season.

They won a pair of matches at the Clarinda Tournament two days later and then won three matches the following Saturday at their home tournament. The Fillies played well in Saturday tournaments, winning three times in Mount Ayr Sept. 18, and earning a pair of wins at the Thomas Jefferson Tournament Oct. 2.