The Shenandoah boys track and field team sent several of their younger athletes to the Red Oak Tiger Relays Friday, April 28, and finished with 10 team points.

There were just six teams in the field and the Mustangs were able to score points in five events. Three different relays placed fifth, with Treyten Foster, Ayden Johnson, Zane McManis and River Smithhisler finishing the 4x200 in 1 minute, 45.17 seconds. The 800 medley team of Foster, McManis, Smithhisler and Johnson finished in 1:53.40 and the 1,600 medley team of Treyvein Thompson, Vincent Ford, Matthew Moutray and Wyatt Baldwin crossed the finish line in 5:11.50.