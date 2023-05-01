The Shenandoah boys track and field team sent several of their younger athletes to the Red Oak Tiger Relays Friday, April 28, and finished with 10 team points.
There were just six teams in the field and the Mustangs were able to score points in five events. Three different relays placed fifth, with Treyten Foster, Ayden Johnson, Zane McManis and River Smithhisler finishing the 4x200 in 1 minute, 45.17 seconds. The 800 medley team of Foster, McManis, Smithhisler and Johnson finished in 1:53.40 and the 1,600 medley team of Treyvein Thompson, Vincent Ford, Matthew Moutray and Wyatt Baldwin crossed the finish line in 5:11.50.
The field events gave Shenandoah the remainder of its points. Foster and Hunter Swank finished fifth and sixth in the long jump, with Foster leaping 16 feet, 3.75 inches, and Swank 15-3. Owen Nokes added a sixth-place mark in the shot put at 36-10.
The Mustangs will take their full team to Atlantic Monday.
Full Shenandoah results (Top 6 places noted)
Team scoring: 6. Shenandoah 10.
100-meter dash: Treyten Foster 12.60; Zane McManis 13.06.
200-meter dash: Trevein Thompson 26.91; Tyler Babe 28.90.
400-meter dash: Xavier Martin 1:00.86; Hunter Swank 1:05.54.
800-meter run: Wyatt Baldwin 3:06.31.
Long jump: 5. Treyten Foster 16-3.75; 6. Hunter Swank 15-3.
Shot put: 6. Owen Nokes 36-10; Beau Sample 34-9.
Discus: Beau Sample 96-10; Owen Nokes 77-0.
4x200 meter relay: 5. Shenandoah (Treyten Foster, Ayden Johnson, Zane McManis, River Smithhisler) 1:45.17.
800-meter medley relay: 5. Shenandoah (Treyten Foster, Zane McManis, River Smithhisler, Ayden Johnson) 1:53.40.
1,600-meter medley relay: 5. Shenandoah (Treyvein Thompson, Vincent Ford, Matthew Moutray, Wyatt Baldwin) 5:11.50.