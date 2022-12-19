Young Mustangs gain experience in MAC Shootout loss

COUNCIL BLUFFS — The St. Albert Falcons made 14 3-point shots, 10 coming in the first half, and easily beat Shenandoah boys basketball 77-38 Friday, Dec. 16, in a game played at the Mid-America Center as part of the annual MAC Shootout.

Seven Falcons hit from outside and the Mustangs also struggled against St. Albert’s three-quarter court trapping defense.

“We got ourselves in some bad positions,” Shenandoah head coach Ryan Spiegel said. “We have worked the last couple weeks on where to pick up the ball and where not to pick up the ball and where to put ourselves in positions to succeed, and some of that just goes back to our inexperience. We’ll keep working on it.”

An 11-0 run in a span of 2 minutes, 10 seconds in the first quarter quickly gave the Falcons control of the game at 13-2 and the lead was 20-6 after the first quarter.

Another 9-0 run early in the second quarter continued to extend the lead and the Falcon advantage was 44-15 at halftime.

“We have talked about that as coaches, that it seems like we have gotten everybody’s good night of shooting so far,” Spiegel said. “Some of that is on us as a coaching staff. We struggle rebounding defensively, so we try to put ourselves in a better position to rebound. Because of that, we don’t put as much pressure on the ball, they get some open looks and that builds confidence.”

The Mustangs were playing without starting guard Camden Lorimor, who was out because of an illness, and freshman Brody Burdorf joined the starting lineup.

Another freshman, Cole Graham, led the Mustangs in scoring with nine points. Juan Cepeda scored six points and controlled three rebounds. Dalton Athen, Gage Herron and Jade Spangler all had five points, with Athen recording four rebounds and Spangler three. Seth Zwickel scored three points. Eli Cameron and Ayden Johnson finished with two each and Burdorf had one to go with three rebounds.

While the Mustangs started three juniors, a sophomore and a freshman, five of the seven athletes who came in off the bench were freshmen. Spiegel said it’s up to those younger kids to start turning Shenandoah basketball around.

“The conversation we had in the locker room (Friday) was acceptance of losing and changing that culture,” Spiegel said. “We have to be willing to put in the time and effort, so it stings when we lose. That’s what I want to change here and that’s going to take some time. We haven’t had a lot of success in the boys basketball program for a while so a lot of these kids have become accustomed to losing. We don’t want to be okay with that.”

Spiegel added playing a game like this in a venue like the Mid-America Center is something that can help with that culture change.

“The kids had a blast with it and we had a great crowd come support us,” Spiegel said. “Any time you get kids to play in a venue like this, it’s exciting. It gives them more love for the game and it’s a good opportunity. To play a team like St. Albert here was a perfect matchup for us. It’s a team we should have played better against, but we came out a little short.”

The win was just the second of the year for the Falcons. Shenandoah fell to 1-7 overall and 0-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Mustangs finish 2022 with a trip to Atlantic Tuesday.