Youngsters pitch in as Mustang baseball runs past Essex

Brody Burdorf earned the win on the mound in his first varsity start and 22 Shenandoah Mustangs saw time in a 22-1 road win over Essex Saturday, June 25, spoiling Essex’s Baseball Days celebration.

The Mustangs were unable to score off of Essex pitcher Kaden Buick in the first inning, but the bats erupted from there with 11 runs in the second inning, four in the third and seven in the fourth before the run rule stopped the game.

Hunter Dukes and Logan Dickerson led the Shenandoah offense with three hits each. Dickerson scored three runs, while Dukes drove in three and scored twice. Camden Lorimor and Michael Reed added two hits each. Lorimor tripled, scored twice and drove in a run. Reed scored twice and drove in one run.

Gage Herron also scored twice for the Mustangs and Cole Graham and Jayden Dickerson drove in two runs each.

Burdorf struck out five Trojans over four innings, giving up two hits, two walks and one earned run.

Buick and Johnathan Staley had the Essex hits and Damien Aradanas scored the only run.

Buick lasted 2 2/3 innings on the mound and was charged with 12 hits, four walks and 15 runs, 13 earned. Bradley Franks and Preston Driskell recorded two outs each to finish the game for Essex.

The Mustangs improved to 4-16 and travel to Harlan for a doubleheader Monday. The Trojans dropped to 0-11 and will visit Griswold Monday.