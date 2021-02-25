Zwickel just misses state medal, Mustangs 6th at state bowling

WATERLOO – The Shenandoah boys bowling team finished the season with its best score of the year in finishing sixth place at the Class 1A state bowling tournament Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.
The Mustangs finished with a pin count of 2,949, just 38 pins behind rival Clarinda and 65 ahead of seventh-place Vinton Shellsburg. The top three teams were all above 3,300 with the fourth place team just shy of that mark. Louisa-Muscatine won the state title with a count of 3,414. Cael Bohlen of Charles City won the individual title with a series score of 546, 50 pins better than anyone else in the field.
Shenandoah senior Zayne Zwickel bounced back from a frustrating district tournament and bowled a 224 first game and a 232 second game for a 456 series to lead the Mustangs. Unfortunately for Zwickel, he was a single pin out of the 10th and final medalist position and just seven pins behind sixth place.
“Zayne bowled outstanding,” Shenandoah head coach Darin Pease said “He got short changed on that one again. One pin anywhere, but he gave it his all. He had a couple terrible breaks, but that’s bowling. Unfortunately, he finished 11th and I just wish they would give medals to the top 11.”
The 456 series was 24 pins better than Zwickel’s score at last year’s state meet, where he finished 12th, nine pins out of a medal. His score would have earned him sixth place in this year’s Class 2A tournament and seventh in Class 3A.
The Mustangs were in fifth overall after the individual games with a score of 1,970. They broke 200 in two of the five Baker games with a 209 second game and a 223 fourth game. Their final pin count was 13 pins better than their previous season’s best.
“We bowled the best score we bowled all year and that’s the ideal goal in the end,” Pease said. “You want to be able to give it your best shot at the end and we bowled a 29 and change, which is pretty good for this squad. I’m sure the kids would love to have two or three frames back, but we did the best we could, we scored the best we did and I’m super happy for these guys.”
Zwickel was the only returning member of last year’s team that just missed bringing home a trophy, which go to the top three schools. With nearly all new faces, including two freshmen and a sophomore, the Mustangs qualified for their fifth state meet in six years, an incredible accomplishment.
“Hopefully we can just keep this thing going,” Pease said. “You never want to have a total rebuild and just put the next six in. I would like to keep the competition going the way it is, earn your way in and let the chips fall where they may. I’m super proud of these kids.”
Dylan Gray was next for the Mustangs with games of 204 and 183 for a 387. Treye Herr and Alex Razee also broke 200 in a single game, but it was Seth Zwickel who was third best on the team with a 193 and 191 for a 384 series. Herr finished with a 378 after a 229 opening game. Razee opened with a 207 and finished with a 365. Cain Lorimor bowled a 182 and a 165 for a 347 series.
Lorimor and Zayne Zwickel are the two Mustangs who exit the program and Pease said both will be missed a lot.
“Zayne’s talent speaks for itself,” Pease said. “He’s been pretty good all year and will be super hard to replace. He’s definitely one of the best bowlers Shenandoah has ever had. Cain stepped up his leadership this year and bowled well at the end of the year. He’ll be dearly missed. He’s a great kid and you can’t replace his attitude about things He comes at it and leaves with a smile every day.”
Most of the four returners have multiple years left. Herr is a junior, Gray a sophomore and Razee and Seth Zwickel are both freshmen.
“Getting a taste of this atmosphere is key,” Pease said about his young team. “While we lose two seniors, we have good youth coming up. We’ll be in good shape. As long as they come and work, there isn’t any reason we can’t keep trying to make trips here. That’s always the goal. All of the young guys stepped up and you have to be super excited about what’s coming up. You just have to keep working.”