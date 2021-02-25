Zwickel just misses state medal, Mustangs 6th at state bowling

The Mustangs were in fifth overall after the individual games with a score of 1,970. They broke 200 in two of the five Baker games with a 209 second game and a 223 fourth game. Their final pin count was 13 pins better than their previous season’s best.

“We bowled the best score we bowled all year and that’s the ideal goal in the end,” Pease said. “You want to be able to give it your best shot at the end and we bowled a 29 and change, which is pretty good for this squad. I’m sure the kids would love to have two or three frames back, but we did the best we could, we scored the best we did and I’m super happy for these guys.”

Zwickel was the only returning member of last year’s team that just missed bringing home a trophy, which go to the top three schools. With nearly all new faces, including two freshmen and a sophomore, the Mustangs qualified for their fifth state meet in six years, an incredible accomplishment.

“Hopefully we can just keep this thing going,” Pease said. “You never want to have a total rebuild and just put the next six in. I would like to keep the competition going the way it is, earn your way in and let the chips fall where they may. I’m super proud of these kids.”