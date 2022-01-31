Zwickel leads Mustang bowling to road win

The Shenandoah boys bowling team reached a pin count of 2,800 for just the second time this season in a road win over Tri-Center Saturday, Jan. 29.

The Mustangs finished at exactly 2,800 to Tri-Center’s 2,278, while the Fillies lost 1,992-1,872 to the Trojans.

Seth Zwickel led the Mustangs and the field with a 411 series. His 219 second game was even with teammate Dalton Athen for overall high game. Athen finished with a 380 series.

Treye Herr and Alex Razee also broke the 200 mark in one game each with Herr rolling a 204 second game for a 397 series and Razee a 203 opener and 376 series. Dylan Gray finished with a 325 series and Gunner Steiner a 290 for the Mustangs.

A 160 opener in the baker series was the lowest of the day for the Mustangs as they peaked with a 214 in their fourth game and nearly broke 200 again in the finale with a 198.

The Shenandoah girls led by 25 pins going into the baker series, but posted scores of less than 100 in their final two games to allow Tri-Center to win.

Peyton Athen led the Fillies with a 169 opener and 300 series.

Tri-Center’s Becca Thayer took top honors for the match with a 322 series and 185 game.

Tori McFarland was second best for the Fillies with a 283 series. She was followed by Emma Herr with a 266, Hannah Stearns with a 252, Taylor Davis’ 239 and a 209 from Hanah Pelster.

The Fillies rolled a 128 second game of the baker series to extend the lead back to 15. Tri-Center took the lead in game three, outscoring the Fillies 144-102 and extended the advantage in both of the final two games.

Shenandoah is off until Monday, Feb. 7, when both teams travel to Lewis Central.