Seth Zwickel was a double winner Tuesday, April 25, at Glenwood, but those wins were the only ones the Mustangs were able to earn in a 7-2 loss to the Rams.

Zwickel beat Brody Taylor 8-6 at No. 4 singles and teamed up with Lucas Sun for an 8-6 win over Taylor and Ben Batten at No. 2 doubles.

Shenandoah’s Teagan Brunk fell in a tiebreak at No. 6 singles as Liam Hays earned the 7-5 tiebreaker win for the 9-8 victory.

Andrew Lawrence dropped an 8-5 battle at the top singles spot to Tyler Harger.

Shenandoah won just four games total in the other five matches. Dylan Gray lost 8-0 to Kayden Anderson at No. 2 singles and also took an 8-0 defeat at No. 1 doubles as Anderson and Harger beat Gray and Lawrence.

The Rams also won 8-0 at No. 3 doubles with Hays and Will Getter beating Brunk and Drew Morelock.

Morelock lost 8-1 to Getter at No. 5 and Sun fell 8-3 to Batten at No. 3.

The Mustangs are back in action Thursday at Creston.