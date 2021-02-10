Zwickel, Mustangs show off nice scores in home win

The Shenandoah Mustangs bowled their best score of the season by more than 120 pins in taking down Lewis Central Monday Feb. 8, in the home finale at Little Waite Lanes.

The Mustangs finished with a pin count of 2,936 to Lewis Central’s 2,580. The Fillies lost 2,013-1,812.

Zayne Zwickel bowled a 268 second game for the Mustangs. That score and his 462 series were both easily good enough for top overall game and series.

The Mustangs also broke the 200 mark in four of five Baker games, finishing with a 232 final game.

Dylan Gray also broke 200 individually with a 203 first game. His 389 series was second best for the Mustangs.

Treye Herr was next with a 371 for the Mustangs, followed by Seth Zwickel’s 332, Cain Lorimor’s 321 and Alex Razee’s 315.

Bailey Maher led the Fillies and took overall honors with a 153 game and 301 series.

The Fillies had just five athletes competing and Hannah Stearns was second best with a 234 series. Emma Herr’s 223 was next, followed by a 215 from Natalie VanScoy and Grace Teague’s 207.