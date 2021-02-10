 Skip to main content
Zwickel, Mustangs show off nice scores in home win
Zwickel, Mustangs show off nice scores in home win

Zayne Zwickel, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Zayne Zwickel approaches the lanes during the Mustangs' home win over Creston Wednesday, Feb. 3.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Mustangs bowled their best score of the season by more than 120 pins in taking down Lewis Central Monday Feb. 8, in the home finale at Little Waite Lanes.

The Mustangs finished with a pin count of 2,936 to Lewis Central’s 2,580. The Fillies lost 2,013-1,812.

Zayne Zwickel bowled a 268 second game for the Mustangs. That score and his 462 series were both easily good enough for top overall game and series.

The Mustangs also broke the 200 mark in four of five Baker games, finishing with a 232 final game.

Dylan Gray also broke 200 individually with a 203 first game. His 389 series was second best for the Mustangs.

Treye Herr was next with a 371 for the Mustangs, followed by Seth Zwickel’s 332, Cain Lorimor’s 321 and Alex Razee’s 315.

Bailey Maher led the Fillies and took overall honors with a 153 game and 301 series.

The Fillies had just five athletes competing and Hannah Stearns was second best with a 234 series. Emma Herr’s 223 was next, followed by a 215 from Natalie VanScoy and Grace Teague’s 207.

A 140 second game was Shenandoah’s best in the Baker series. The Fillies only trailed by 97 after the individual games, but lost ground to the Titans in all the Baker games except for the second.

Next up for Shenandoah are a couple trips to Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs, starting with the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament Friday. State qualifying tournaments follow for the boys Feb. 15 and the girls Feb. 16.

