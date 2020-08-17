Firefighters called to structure fire Sunday afternoon

Firefighters were on the scene of a fire for three hours late Sunday afternoon.
On Sunday, Aug. 16, around 5:10 p.m., officials say the Shenandoah Fire Department was called to 207 W. Lowell Ave., in Shenandoah.
Upon arrival, Fire Chief Justin Marshall said firefighters reported a large working fire in the upstairs apartment of a three apartment dwelling. He said firefighters entered the residence to search for occupants and then conducted an offensive attack and vented the roof of the structure.
Officials said mutual aid was provided by Coin Fire and Rescue and Essex Fire and Rescue due to hot and humid conditions.
Marshall reported crews were on the scene for three hours and all occupants and pets were out of the dwelling and uninjured. He said the cause of the fire was ruled accidental and the structure was a total loss.
Mutual aid was provided by Coin Fire and Rescue, Essex Fire and Rescue due to hot and humid conditions. Other agencies assisting in the fire were Shenandoah EMS, Shenandoah Police Department, Page County Emergency Management Agency, American Red Cross, Shenandoah Water Department and MidAmerican Energy.
