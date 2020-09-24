 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vandalism to city park has officials concerned
0 comments
top story

Vandalism to city park has officials concerned

  • Updated
  • 0
Vandalism to city park has officials concerned

This pavilion, located in Shenandoah's busiest park, was vandalized along with picnic tables and park grounds. The Shenandoah Park and Recreation Department ask anyone who notices suspicious activity at Priest Park to report it to the Park and Recreation Department or the police department.

 Photo Page County Newspapers

One of Shenandoah’s busiest parks has been hit by vandalism over the past week.

According to a post on the Shenandoah Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page, Priest Park, located in the center of town, has been vandalized multiple times over the past week. The post went on to say the pavilion, picnic tables, and grounds were all severely damaged.

Details in the post indicated balusters torn and kicked off and thrown into trees and on the roof of the pavilion. Noticeable burn marks have been left on picnic tables along with "inappropriate" writing. Food was thrown onto the roof of the pavilion, inside and out, and trash had been scattered across the park.

The Shenandoah Parks and Recreation Department would like to remind the community that Priest Park is one of the town's favorite parks and is also used as a bus stop daily. The department is asking that if anyone notices suspicious activity or someone mistreating the property to please contact the parks department or the police department.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics