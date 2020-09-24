Vandalism to city park has officials concerned

One of Shenandoah’s busiest parks has been hit by vandalism over the past week.

According to a post on the Shenandoah Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page, Priest Park, located in the center of town, has been vandalized multiple times over the past week. The post went on to say the pavilion, picnic tables, and grounds were all severely damaged.

Details in the post indicated balusters torn and kicked off and thrown into trees and on the roof of the pavilion. Noticeable burn marks have been left on picnic tables along with "inappropriate" writing. Food was thrown onto the roof of the pavilion, inside and out, and trash had been scattered across the park.

The Shenandoah Parks and Recreation Department would like to remind the community that Priest Park is one of the town's favorite parks and is also used as a bus stop daily. The department is asking that if anyone notices suspicious activity or someone mistreating the property to please contact the parks department or the police department.