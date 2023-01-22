Turning the page can be a good thing

"Change is scary." "The more things change, the more they stay the same." "Change is inevitable."

We have all heard or uttered these phrases at some point in our lifetime. However, over the last three weeks I have found myself dwelling on their various meanings and the impact each can have on your life.

It started simply enough as I received a Friday morning text from Heidi Hertensen in our Shenandoah office to call her as soon as I was free.

It was during that telephone call that I learned the news you read last week in the Clarinda Herald-Journal and the Valley News, or saw on our websites — the two newspapers were combining into a single publication covering Southwest Iowa, primarily from the Missouri River east through Fremont and Page counties to New Market in Taylor County.

Yes, there was a momentary sense of surprise mixed with a few of those wild butterflies that make you feel like you just got off the world's scariest rollercoaster. What does this mean for me, Heidi and Bryan Clark as a news team? What does it mean for Jennifer Johnson and our advertising department? What does it mean for our customer service clerk Claudia Alexander?

Those fears were quickly alleviated, and at that point, my thought process took a dramatic turn. I can sum it up in one matter of fact question: What took so long?

Since the day we were informed our former publisher, John Van Nostrand, would be overseeing both publications, our staff has known this day would come. We discussed it occasionally and it was always in the back of our minds.

When the decision to close the office of the Clarinda Herald-Journal and move all the operations to Shenandoah was made, I was certain the clock had struck midnight. That did not prove to be the case and our respective staffs continued to work feverishly each week to bring our readers, whether they were in Clarinda or Shenandoah or online, the best newspaper we could.

I promise you that same level of commitment will be seen with the Southwest Iowa Herald. In fact, our ultimate goal is to do even better. Newspapers have changed dramatically with the rise of the internet and we want to utilize all the resources we have at our disposal to inform and entertain you in as timely a manner as we can.

From a personal perspective, I have witnessed firsthand the inevitability of change and the fact that we all find a way to march forward. In January of 1993, I was a bright-eyed young reporter ready to make his mark on the journalism world. As a young boy I was fascinated with the idea of being a radio announcer for my favorite baseball team — the Cincinnati Reds.

In college, I realized my talents were a better suited for print than broadcasting. During college, I worked part-time at the Fremont Tribune. Then, after graduation, I was hired as the editor of the Clarinda Chronicle. A few months later that paper became the Valley News Today.

In the late 1990s, the Valley News Today was sold and a month later the same company purchased the Clarinda Herald-Journal. I was moved around the corner and was tasked with carrying on the tradition of that publication.

Therefore, I have to say there was a moment of sadness that washed over me last week as I was designing the paper. It came when I was changing the volume and edition number on the front page. This is a small notation I update each week almost on reflex with little thought to its true meaning.

However, as I changed the edition number, the weight of the volume number struck me. This year marked volume 163 of the Clarinda Herald-Journal or some prior variation of the newspaper, meaning it has been in existence for 163 years. If you do the math, that dates back to 1860.

For many of you in Clarinda, the Clarinda Herald-Journal is the only hometown newspaper you have known. The same can be said of the readers in and around Shenandoah with the Valley News.

It's nostalgic, but please consider we are not starting from scratch here.

Over the years, readers in Shenandoah have seen my name appear in the Valley News. At the same time, readers in Clarinda have seen the names of Heidi and Bryan appear on several stories. We are still here and we want to do our absolute best to keep you informed of what is taking place. After all, we proudly call Clarinda and Shenandoah our hometowns too.

Admittedly, there are still some finer points of how to best present a regional newspaper for you to be ironed out. This is new for us, too, so bear with us these first couple of weeks.

At the same time, take into consideration that this is a regional newspaper. If there is an issue impacting you, it is mostly likely impacting not only your neighbor down the street but your neighbor in a nearby community. Therefore, we hope to bring a broader perspective to the discussions that will shape all of our futures.