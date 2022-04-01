Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 38F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Shenandoah area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
