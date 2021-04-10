For the drive home in Shenandoah: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Shenandoah area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
