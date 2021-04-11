Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
