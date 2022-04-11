Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Shenandoah will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.