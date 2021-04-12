This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Shenandoah temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
