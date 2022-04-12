Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 37F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Shenandoah Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.