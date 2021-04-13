Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Shenandoah area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.