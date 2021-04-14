This evening in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Shenandoah folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
