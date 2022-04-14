This evening in Shenandoah: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
