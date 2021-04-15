This evening in Shenandoah: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Shenandoah folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
