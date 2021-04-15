 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Shenandoah: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Shenandoah folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics