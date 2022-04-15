Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Shenandoah temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.