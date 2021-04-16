Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Shenandoah folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.