Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Shenandoah area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Shenandoah will b…
This evening in Shenandoah: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees…
A red flag warning is issued when conditions may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.
This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it …