This evening in Shenandoah: Mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. …
This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Shenandoah temperatures will reach the 5…