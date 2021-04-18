Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Shenandoah residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.