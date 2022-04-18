Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: A mostly clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low near 25F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Shenandoah area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Shenandoah temperatures will reach the 50's t…
This evening in Shenandoah: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Shenandoah will b…
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Shena…
This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it …