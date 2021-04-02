This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Shenandoah area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
