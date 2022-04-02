 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Mostly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Shenandoah area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular