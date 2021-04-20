Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: A few clouds from time to time. Hard freeze expected. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 10:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
