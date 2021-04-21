Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Shenandoah folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.