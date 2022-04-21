Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Rain showers in the evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.