For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Shenandoah area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
