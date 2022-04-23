Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.